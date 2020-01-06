Friday Feature: N.C. Bookwatch Host DG Martin

It was an exciting time just before the holiday's when UNC-TV (public television) was on the campus of Isothermal Community College to tape episodes of their program 'North Carolina Bookwatch.' This meant that Bookwatch Host DG Martin was here as well. DG sat down with WNCW for this episode of the Friday Feature Interview. On-air originally January 3, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host