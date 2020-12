We will have a live Studio B session with Chuck Brodsky on Thursday 12/17 just past 11am.

Has it really been a full 25 years since our singer/songwriter/guitarist friend from Asheville answered our request to not only appear at one of our “Acoustic Holiday at the Crossroads” sessions, but share a seasonal song he’d just written the night before? And has that song not become WNCW’s absolute favorite Hanukkah song? Tune in for that and other stories, Thursday morning!