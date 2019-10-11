Beautiful Intentional Communities With Hiss Golden Messenger on Southern Songs and Stories

From Program Director and Southern Songs and Stories Producer Joe Kendrick:

"Hiss Golden Messenger founder MC Taylor and longtime band mate Phil Cook started working together within a day of meeting each other, and while Phil frequently leads his own band, he is also regularly on tour and on records with Hiss Golden Messenger, the band that Taylor founded in 2007. You’ll hear conversations with both of them along with new music from Phil Cook and from Hiss Golden Messenger, including a live version of a track from the new album Terms Of Surrender in this episode of Southern Songs and Stories"

Hiss Golden Messenger With WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick

Songs heard in this episode:

“My Wing” by Hiss Golden Messenger - excerpt, from Terms Of Surrender

“Happy Birthday Baby" by Hiss Golden Messenger - excerpt, from Terms Of Surrender

“Hungry Mother Blues - Live At The Cave” by Phil Cook from As Far As I Can See

“Cat’s Eye Blue” - live 8-24-19 by Hiss Golden Messenger

“Southern Grammar” (live 8-22-19) by Hiss Golden Messenger

Thanks to Hiss Golden Messenger tour manager Luc Suèr for his invaluable help in coordinating my interview with MC Taylor and for sending the band’s live songs heard in this episode!

