Peak of the Week 8/26: I See Hawks in L.A. – On Our Way

The California alt-country folk-rock band had to explore the pandemic-mandated studio tricks of FaceTime co-writing, iPhone track recording, and other digital maneuvers, but they made it work, and have delivered perhaps one of their best albums yet! “We went historic and oblique, with songs about Geronimo, Muhammad Ali, the Faulknerian dilemma, in language sometimes more abstract and mirroring than narration. (There are also classic Hawks train beats and country rockers about Marin wiccans, London mod dub hippie markets, and the [un]certainties of love and broken hearts.)”

Listen on Apple Music

Listen on Spotify