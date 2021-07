She was born in Italy to a Sicilian-American father and a Guatemalan mother, and grew up there as well as England and France… but her primary music love is in pre-war Blues, and is now exploring other Southern styles like old-time and country. Not only is this debut album terrific, but we look forward to welcoming her to Studio B on Wednesday the 28th! She’ll be in the area for a show in Brevard and two in Asheville.