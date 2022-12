ncwildlife.org

WNCW received the assistance of The Blue Ridge Conservancy, located in Blowing Rock, and NPR (National Public Radio) for this story on Virginia Big-Eared Bats at Grandfather Mountain and Box Turtles along the North Carolina Coast. Both have been in the endangered category. Find out what's being done to help in their survival and expansion. This interview originally aired on Nov. 23, 2022.