First-time guest to More to the Story, Asheville Watchdog took part in this interview about their story, "Asheville TDA Expenses for U.S. Open Tennis." It involved an over one-million-dollar sponsorship. Asheville Watchdog contributing Writer Sally Kestin visited our program and went over the City of Asheville's involvement in the U.S. Tennis Open in New York City. This interview originally aired on Sept. 21, 2022.