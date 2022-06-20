© 2022 WNCW
An Annual Event Brings Broadway And Classical Music To Lake Lure

Published June 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
Entertainment, the likes of Mozart music, and Broadway acting, returned to Lake Lure in June. And while these kinds of programs are more likely in bigger cities - thanks to the efforts of New York Entertainer Chris Doleman and a host of supporters, locals could enjoy this type of production during The Lake Lure Music Festival. Learn more about this year, the past, and the future of the event during this interview with Doleman from May 27, 2022.

