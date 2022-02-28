Isothermal Community College Continues A Commitment To Customized Training In Workforce Development
An ongoing and expanding part of Isothermal Community College's (located in Spindale) educational opportunities is workforce development. Guest for this Friday Feature was Mark Franklin, who serves as Director of Customized Training and Development Engineering for the college. Mark shared ICC's business model, the college's relationships with industries, facilities for training, and newer business classes in Culinary Arts and Truck Driving. This interview originally aired on Feb. 11, 2022.