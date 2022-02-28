© 2022
Isothermal Community College Continues A Commitment To Customized Training In Workforce Development

Published February 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST
ICC.jpg

An ongoing and expanding part of Isothermal Community College's (located in Spindale) educational opportunities is workforce development. Guest for this Friday Feature was Mark Franklin, who serves as Director of Customized Training and Development Engineering for the college. Mark shared ICC's business model, the college's relationships with industries, facilities for training, and newer business classes in Culinary Arts and Truck Driving. This interview originally aired on Feb. 11, 2022.

Tags

Friday Feature of the Week Isothermal Community College
Paul Foster
Paul brings you regional news during NPR's Morning Edition from 7 to 9 weekdays, the "Friday Feature" on Fridays and "More to the Story" on Wednesdays. Curating WNCW's Art Break and public service news rounds out his commitment to the communities we serve.
