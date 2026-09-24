HIGHER GROUND -- PART 4: "HOW HELENE RESHAPED WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA'S FORESTS AND WATERWAYS"

Two years after Hurricane Helene, this fourth installment of Higher Ground examines how the storm reshaped Western North Carolina’s forests and waterways. Michael Cheek of the N.C. Forest Service and MountainTrue’s Gray Jernigan discuss wildfire risks, changing habitats, river cleanup, and the long work of helping a transformed landscape recover.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

Part One: "The Night That Changed Everything"

Part Two: "Keeping the Lights On"

Part Three: "The Long Road:

