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HIGHER GROUND -- PART 4: "HOW HELENE RESHAPED WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA'S FORESTS AND WATERWAYS"

WNCW | By Jaclyn Anthony
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:15 PM EDT

Two years after Hurricane Helene, this fourth installment of Higher Ground examines how the storm reshaped Western North Carolina’s forests and waterways. Michael Cheek of the N.C. Forest Service and MountainTrue’s Gray Jernigan discuss wildfire risks, changing habitats, river cleanup, and the long work of helping a transformed landscape recover.

PREVIOUS EPISODES
Part One: "The Night That Changed Everything"
Part Two: "Keeping the Lights On"
Part Three: "The Long Road:
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Jaclyn Anthony
A former road scholar, Jaclyn made her first donation to WNCW from the cab of her big rig in 2007 and became a volunteer not long after. She hails from just down the road in Lincoln County. When not at the station, Jaclyn can be found foraging in the woods, making jellies and preserves, or tending her bee hives. In addition to bees, she cares for a cat named Poot and many plants.

See stories by Jaclyn Anthony