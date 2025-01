We love our tradition of co-hosting and broadcasting the Warren Haynes Christmas Pre-Jam – plus a couple Holidaze For Habitat events – every December. We also love rebroadcasting them a couple weeks later for New Year’s Evening. Although we weren’t able to do a live event this year, we’ve still got a fun evening planned for Tuesday with sets from various artists captured on stage at The Orange Peel over the past six or so years. Happy New Year!