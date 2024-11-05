WNCW Fund Drive has been rescheduled!

Our fall fund drive that was originally scheduled for October 5-11 was preempted by Hurricane Helene. It didn't feel like the right time for us to ask for support when so many others were in dire need. At that time, we chose to put our efforts toward sharing resource information, publicizing the many fundraising events, and generally providing solace through music. However, we still need funding to help keep us on the air and able to continue to be the community asset that many of you have counted on during these unprecedented times. So, it is with humble and grateful hearts that we appeal to you now.

Our fund drive will begin Saturday, November 9th at 8 am with Jazz & Beyond and conclude Friday night, November 15th at the close of Cosmic American Music Show at 9 pm.

This fund drive will be a bit different than the usual affair, handled largely by staff and just a few volunteers, so we encourage as many of you who wish to donate during the drive to do so via our website. It is safe and secure and you can still share your comments with us to be read over the air if you desire — just like when you talk to a phone volunteer.

If you have already donated during our original pre-drive week, September 29 through October 4, or are a sustaining member, you have already been entered into any giveaways we do during the on-air drive. And your donations will count toward our fundraising total.

