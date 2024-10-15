Hurricane Relief Resources for Haywood County, NC

We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy. For resources not specific to Haywood County view our article here.

Haywood County Emergency Call Center is open daily from 8 to 5 for questions and assistance at 828-356-2020.

Curfew in Effect 1 a.m. - 6 a.m.As of Oct. 11, 2024, The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has amended its Hurricane Helene state of emergency to lessen the hours in which the curfew is in effect.

Please stay home between the hours of 1 a.m. – 6 a.m. until further notice, unless traveling for essential purposes.

Distribution sites are listed at ReadyHaywood.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________The United Way of Haywood County is serving as a centralized flood donation clearinghouse for monetary donations. Donate at www.uwhaywood.org or mail a check to PO Box 1139, Waynesville, NC 28786. Please note “Tropical Storm Helene Relief” in the memo line.

The following information was obtained from The Mountaineer. You can access their online edition for updates at themountaineer.com

Flood clean-up assistance

If you or someone you know needs help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene at your home/residence or house of worship, call Crisis Cleanup at 844-965-1386 to ask for help.

Crisis Cleanup is 100% free service that connects volunteers from local and national relief organizations, community groups, and faith communities who may be able to assist with mucking out after floods, moving debris to curbs, tarping roofs, and chain-sawing downed trees.

Supply distribution for flood victims

Essential supplies will be distributed at the following locations. There will be food, water, baby supplies, pet food, clothing, household supplies and cleaning supplies. Donations are also accepted at all sites.

• Woodland Baptist Church from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Located at 545 Crabtree Rd (on N.C. 209 across from the Smoky Mountain Event Center).

• Maggie Valley Pavilion from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday. Located at 3987 Soco Rd.

• IP Sports Complex in Canton from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (seven days a week). This site is being run by the town of Canton, with food, water, household supplies and more. Located at 305 Silkwood Dr, Canton. Shower trailer, and hot meals by Eight Days of Hope from noon-5 p.m. daily.

• New Covenant Church from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Located at 767 Lee Rd, Clyde.

• Canton Central United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Supplies include food, yard tools, medical and first aid, toiletries, propane, cleaning supplies and more.

• Dellwood Baptist Church on Jonathan Creek from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Located at 115 Hall Dr. (beside Jonathan Valley Elementary.)

• First United Methodist Church from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays. FUMC is also serving as a welcome center to assist community members offering clothing and shower access from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. weekdays. Located at 566 S Haywood St.

• Bethel Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday. 5868 Pigeon Road (US 276) in Bethel.

• Crabtree Baptist Church from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Located at 480 Crabtree Church Road, 2 miles north of exit 24 off Interstate 40.

Donations

For those looking to help, all the supply distribution points listed above also accept donations. They are accepting non-perishable food items, bottled water, and other essential supplies. For a complete list of needed items, visit theorchardnc.com/relief.

Free meals and food

• IP Sports Complex in Canton has free hot meals served from noon-5 p.m. daily seven days a week by Eight Days of Hope. Located at 305 Silkwood Dr, Canton. Shower trailer also available.

• Haywood Christian Ministry is providing free food assistance Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in downtown Waynesville at 150 Branner Ave.

• First United Methodist Church in Waynesville has food to give away Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

• Dellwood Baptist Church on Jonathan Creek is serving free food from Appalachian Smoke BBQ food truck, with lunch and dinner on alternating days. Located at 115 Hall Dr. (beside Jonathan Valley Elementary.)