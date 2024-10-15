Hurricane Helene Aftermath Updates and Resources

Please note: We are trying to keep this list current, and while deemed reliable, we cannot guarantee accuracy.

The information below applies to the greater impacted area. Here are links to specific county information as available.

Buncombe County

Haywood County

Henderson County

Polk County

Transylvania County

Rutherford County

Tuesday, October 15, 2024

The American Red Cross of the Carolinas is in critical need of blood donations. Rutherford Regional Medical Center will host emergency blood drives this week, from 10 AM to 3 PM, through Friday in the Norris-Biggs Conference Room. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the keyword: Rutherford Regional.

Other donation locations can be found at RedCrossBlood.org

______________________________________________________________________________________

FEMA Assistance

While various locations are in place across Western NC to meet with FEMA representatives face-to-face, they remind you that your fastest option, if possible, is doing so online. The site is DisasterAssistance.Gov.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers:

A. C. Reynolds High School

1 Rocket Dr

Asheville, NC 28803

Buncombe County

Mitchell County Senior Center

152 Ledger School Road

BAKERSVILLE, NC 28705

MITCHELL County

Appalachian Enterprise Center

130 Poplar Grove Connector Road

BOONE, NC 28607

WATAUGA County

Caldwell County Health and Human Services Center

2345 Morganton Boulevard Southwest

LENOIR, NC 28645

CALDWELL County

McDowell County Senior Center

100 Spaulding Road

MARION, NC 28752

MCDOWELL County

Jackson County Annex Building

198 WBI Drive

SYLVA, NC 28779

JACKSON County

The hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Monday through Sunday. More centers will be coming soon. Find a center nearest you at FEMA.Gov/DRC. Meet face-to-face with FEMA representatives and apply for assistance.

Homeowners and renters in 27 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center without an appointment.

FEMA locations in Rutherford County are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lake Lure Baptist Church, Ingles in Lake Lure, Hwy 64-74A, The Rutherford County Library, Spindale, and Hanes Branch Library, US-221A, Henrietta.

The Polk County Courthouse is open from 8am-6pm for FEMA assistance and additional resources.

______________________________________________________________________________________

The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities continues to focus on the Hurricane Helene disaster. The state is holding daily emergency management calls focused on the disability community. Dial 211 for general help and to report a missing person.

Available shelters in Western NC are listed at ReadyNC.gov

Call 988 if you’re dealing with a personal crisis.

______________________________________________________________________________________

*Popular roads for fall foliage sightseeing including the Blue Ridge Parkway, Cataloochee Valley, US 276, and NC 215 are currently impassable or closed. Many secondary roads are blocked by mud and debris or are washed out. Please check DriveNC.gov for regular updates on safe, clear routes.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Atrium Health’s Med-1 Mobile Hospital, located at the roundabout of the Tryon Equestrian Center, is FREE for anyone who needs medical care, access to prescriptions, and more. Open 24/7.

______________________________________________________________________________________

People living in 25 western NC counties and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians living in zip code 28719 impacted by Hurricane Helene can apply to receive a one-time benefit to help buy food through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Isothermal will host one of the in-person sites.

You can apply in person for this post-hurricane food assistance starting Friday, then on weekdays from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the following locations:at:

Polk County: Polk County Health and Human Services Agency, Human Services Building

231 Wolverine Trail, Mill Spring, NC 28756

Rutherford County: Isothermal Community College (ICC)

Foundation Performing Arts Center, 286 ICC Loop Road Spindale NC 28160

To apply by phone, call the D-SNAP Virtual Call Center at 1-844-453-1117 from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. - noon on Saturday and Sunday.

To manage call volumes, individuals are asked to call on their assigned day based on their last name:

10/18: A-G

10/19: H-M

10/20: N-S

10/21: T-Z

10/22: Open to all

10/23: Open to all

10/24: Open to all

For more information, visit: https://www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/child-and-family-well-being/food-and-nutrition-services-food-stamps/hurricane-helene-food-and-nutrition-services-fns-flexibilities/hurricane-helene-disaster-supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-d-snap

______________________________________________________________________________________

(From Food Bank NC) Emergency food assistance stations are providing meals, nonperishable food, water, and basic necessities to local residents. Locations include…

Ashe County – Westwood Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School

– Westwood Elementary School, Mountain View Elementary School Buncombe County – UNC-Asheville, Asheville Buncombe Tech Ferguson, WNC Ag. Center, Asheville-Buncombe Tech Conference Center, Biltmore Baptist Church, The Greens at Weaverville, Fletcher Nursing and Rehabilitation.

– UNC-Asheville, Asheville Buncombe Tech Ferguson, WNC Ag. Center, Asheville-Buncombe Tech Conference Center, Biltmore Baptist Church, The Greens at Weaverville, Fletcher Nursing and Rehabilitation. Catawba County – Catawba Valley Community College

– Catawba Valley Community College Henderson County – First Baptist Church Hendersonville, Greens at Hendersonville

– First Baptist Church Hendersonville, Greens at Hendersonville Madison County – Madison County Cooperative Extension Service

– Madison County Cooperative Extension Service McDowell County – Nebo Crossing Church, Grace Community Church

– Nebo Crossing Church, Grace Community Church Mitchell County – First Baptist Spruce Pine

– First Baptist Spruce Pine Polk County – Polk County High School

– Polk County High School Watauga County – Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Zionville Volunteer Fire Dept, Foscoe Christian Church, Watauga EOC, Holmes Convocation Center, Meat Camp Road, The Town of Boone Police Dept. and First Baptist Church-Boone.

______________________________________________________________________________________

*Manna Foodbank continues distributing food supplies from the Asheville Farmers Market, 570 Brevard Road, from 11 until 5 today. They are located in the parking lot area, just past the Jesse Israel Nursery. Volunteers are also welcome to join their cause by emailing Volunteering at MannaFoodbank.org.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Highland Brewing Company has become a community distribution hub. The brewery is partnering with several organizations to aid relief efforts and ensure resources reach people in need.

Beloved Asheville is storing essential supplies and coordinating volunteer drivers for delivery across the community

Wine to Water, an international disaster relief organization known for its expertise in water purification, is conducting training on water safety and establishing water systems at the site

North Carolina Highway Patrol is storing vital supplies to support their troopers actively engaged in relief operations

Flush AVL is storing totes of water

Curate is storing meat

Urban Orchard is storing cider

Flush AVL is a grassroots initiative. This group is focused on sourcing and distributing crucial water totes throughout Asheville.

______________________________________________________________________________________

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services continues supplying food, water, and baby formula to impacted areas in Western North Carolina. That includes over 30,000 gallons of water to Mitchell County and 25,000 to Yancey County.

______________________________________________________________________________________

The United States Postal Service has resumed service to many routes in Western North Carolina.

______________________________________________________________________________________

North Carolina Emergency Management and local officials caution the public about false Helene reports and misinformation being shared on social media. A fact versus rumor response webpage has been launched to provide factual information at NCDPS dot gov. FEMA also has a rumor response webpage .

______________________________________________________________________________________

The NC Arts Council has Emergency Grants available to Western NC artists that cover a variety of areas from loss of employment, loss of homes & studios, and pro bono legal services.

1.DUA - Disaster Unemployment Assistance

2. CERF & Craft Artists Emergency Relief Grants

3. MusiCares Disaster Grant Request

4. Pro Bono Legal Services

This is through the NC Arts Council and listed as NC Disaster Relief Resources for Artists & Arts Organizations: https://artsnc.org/arts-emergency-resources/

______________________________________________________________________________________

Residents in Western North Carolina who need animal assistance can contact the North Carolina Animals Hotline at 888-808-0810 or submit a request form at ASPCA.org/NCanimalhelp. The hotline is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

______________________________________________________________________________________

