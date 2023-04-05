© 2023 WNCW
WNCW Aims for #1 in the Best of WNC Poll

WNCW | By Brenda Craig
Published April 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT

Voting is underway through April in the annual Mountain Xpress readers poll

Throughout April, the Asheville publication Mountain Xpress holds its annual Best of WNC poll, with categories including media, where you can vote for WNCW as your favorite noncommercial radio station.

You can also vote for your favorite DJ, with all results scheduled to be published late this August in print editions and online by Mountain Xpress.

Voting is underway here. The poll has many categories, and the voting for radio stations and DJs is in the Media section, which is well into the poll.

Brenda Craig
Brenda directs the marketing efforts for WNCW, including wncw.org, social media, community events, and volunteer relations. She designs most of the collateral for the station, including t-shirts and swag, "Crowd Around the Mic" artwork, and photographs most of the Studio B live acts.
See stories by Brenda Craig