WNCW Aims for #1 in the Best of WNC Poll

Throughout April, the Asheville publication Mountain Xpress holds its annual Best of WNC poll, with categories including media, where you can vote for WNCW as your favorite noncommercial radio station.

You can also vote for your favorite DJ, with all results scheduled to be published late this August in print editions and online by Mountain Xpress.

Voting is underway here. The poll has many categories, and the voting for radio stations and DJs is in the Media section, which is well into the poll.