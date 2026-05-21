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Steep Canyon Rangers – Next Act

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published May 21, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT

The latest release from one of our favorite bands marks a return to the bluegrass foundations that first bound them together, approached with the confidence and emotional range earned through years of collective evolution. It is an affirmation that bluegrass still contains endless expressive possibilities. Themes of history, chance, and generational continuity recur throughout this new, 15th album from the band. And it marks their 25th anniversary! Steve Martin and Edie Brickell guest on this one.
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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