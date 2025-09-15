Wednesday: Various Artists: Long Journey Home: A Century After the 1925 Mountain City Fiddlers Convention

In 1925, the small town of Mountain City, tucked into the northeast corner of Tennessee in Johnson County, hosted what turned out to be an iconic fiddler’s convention. As producer John McCutcheon writes, “Seems like everyone was there: Fiddlin’ John Carson, Uncle Am Stuart, Clarence Ashley, GB Grayson, the Hill Billies, the Fiddlin’ Powers Family, and more. The photograph taken that day makes it look like the Woodstock of early country music.” McCutcheon and others wanted to commemorate the centennial anniversary of this event with this new collection, which features Stuart Duncan, Tim O’Brien, Old Crow Medicine Show, Bruce Molsky, and Mountain City native Kody Norris.