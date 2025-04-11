© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Spring Fund is on! Call us at 1-800-245-8870 or Click here to donate.

Wednesday 4/16: Shinyribs – Leaving Time

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:31 PM EDT

This 9th studio album from Austin icon Shinyribs - is a fitting return to the roots. Reunited with the artist's original record label, Nine Mile Records, Leaving Time sets aside the Soul horns and backup singers that have been a staple of the big Shinyribs band, in favor of a more stripped-down approach to this collection of songs. Fans of Kev Russell’s first couple Shinyribs albums, and his previous band The Gourds, might hear a bit of a return to that era with these arrangements.
New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson