Wednesday 4/16: Shinyribs – Leaving Time

This 9th studio album from Austin icon Shinyribs - is a fitting return to the roots. Reunited with the artist's original record label, Nine Mile Records, Leaving Time sets aside the Soul horns and backup singers that have been a staple of the big Shinyribs band, in favor of a more stripped-down approach to this collection of songs. Fans of Kev Russell’s first couple Shinyribs albums, and his previous band The Gourds, might hear a bit of a return to that era with these arrangements.