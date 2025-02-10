Tuesday 2/11: Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days

Guitarist Jimmy Vivino has been grateful to be involved in a wide variety of blues and rock-oriented opportunities around NYC for about 60 years now: He’s in the legendary band Canned Heat, has been involved with the Conan O’Brian TV show for 30 years, and he’s dabbled in gigs on Broadway, in small clubs, and generally with an impressive roster of greats. Check out this album of his out on Gulf Coast Records on the 14th, with Joe Bonamassa, John Sebastian, and a great blues band. He’ll be playing at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday, March 16th.