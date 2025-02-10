© 2025 WNCW
Tuesday 2/11: Jimmy Vivino – Gonna Be 2 of Those Days

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published February 10, 2025 at 8:16 AM EST

Guitarist Jimmy Vivino has been grateful to be involved in a wide variety of blues and rock-oriented opportunities around NYC for about 60 years now: He’s in the legendary band Canned Heat, has been involved with the Conan O’Brian TV show for 30 years, and he’s dabbled in gigs on Broadway, in small clubs, and generally with an impressive roster of greats. Check out this album of his out on Gulf Coast Records on the 14th, with Joe Bonamassa, John Sebastian, and a great blues band. He’ll be playing at the Grey Eagle in Asheville on Sunday, March 16th.
New Tunes at Two
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
