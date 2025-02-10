Monday 2/10: Cymande – Renascence

This 9-piece London band blended funk, jazz, reggae and soul back in the early ‘70s with some really cool records, and were on track to have quite a long run of success. They toured in the United States with Al Green, Ramsey Lewis, Patti Labelle, and were the first British band to play the Apollo Theater in NYC. Alas, for a variety of reasons, they disbanded in 1974. Two of the founding members Patrick Patterson (guitar) and Steve Scipio (bass) became lawyers, life went on…but Cymande never truly went away. Their music continued to influence artists of many genres and generations, including Jim James, Mark Ronson and Khruangbin. And now, after a 50-year hiatus, Cymande is back with this new one!