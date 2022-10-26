Enter to win tickets to see Tim O'Brien and Jan Fabricius!

Tim O'Brien & Jan Fabricius

with Paul Burch

Doors: 7pm/Show: 8pm

Tim O'Brien with Jan Fabricius: Multi-Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist Tim O’Brien has traveled the world and delighted audiences since 1975 with his warm vocals, string wizardry, and heartfelt original songs. His latest recording “He Walked On” maps a pathway through today’s world. In duet with his wife Jan Fabricius on mandolin and vocals, you can expect rootsy acoustic instrumentation and sweet harmony singing, interspersed with O’Brien’s self deprecating humor.

Paul Burch’s thoroughly modern yet instantly classic songs have attracted fans and collaborators from Rock to Bluegrass inspiring Pop Matters to call him “one of the finest contemporary roots performers, not to mention one of the best damn songwriters, operating today.” Over a career of a dozen albums, Burch’s wide vision of American music has drawn together what for other artists would seem contradictory colleagues. Whether it’s taking part in First Lady Michelle Obama’s Let’s Move program with Doug E. Fresh at the White House or writing a one-of-a-kind opera inspired by Jimmie Rodgers (Meridian Rising), Burch’s work reveals a punk rock ethic for dismantling orthodoxy while forging deep connections everywhere.

