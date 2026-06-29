Yevgeniy Chebatkov - Stand Up
Yevgeniy Chebatkov - Stand Up
Evgeniy Andreyevich Chebatkov is a Kazakh-born stand-up comedian and media personality, who's notable for mainly performing in Russia. Chebatkov is a co-presenter of the Bedtime Story podcast of the LABELSMART YouTube channel.
Visulite Theatre
$75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Yevgeniy Chebatkov
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com