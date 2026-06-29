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Yevgeniy Chebatkov - Stand Up

Yevgeniy Chebatkov - Stand Up

Evgeniy Andreyevich Chebatkov is a Kazakh-born stand-up comedian and media personality, who's notable for mainly performing in Russia. Chebatkov is a co-presenter of the Bedtime Story podcast of the LABELSMART YouTube channel.

Visulite Theatre
$75
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Visulite Theatre

Artist Group Info

Yevgeniy Chebatkov
chbtkv.com
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth Ave
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com
www.visulite.com