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The Woodland Park Church of Christ Ladies Day of Inspiration & Outreach

The Woodland Park Church of Christ Ladies Day of Inspiration & Outreach

The Woodland Park Church of Christ Ladies Day of Inspiration & Outreach is a day dedicated to God in the celebration of women & helping women and our teenagers along life's journey. We are also focusing on diversity, inclusion, and being a source of help to those in need.

Theme: Elevating Her (Getting up, Overcoming, & Moving On) where we will have a key note speaker, break out sessions and panelist discussions on topics relevant to help women navigate life, through a spiritual lens. We will also have a special pre-teen/Teenager breakout session that will be apart of our program, so we encourage Grand Mothers, Aunts, Mothers and Daughters to attend!

We also welcome you to join us for lunch and to meet our vendors. Bring a friend and meet us there.

The Woodland Park Church of Christ Ladies Day of Inspiration & Outreach
08:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Woodland Park Church of Christ
205-251-3055
https://www.woodlandparkchurchofchrist.com/
The Woodland Park Church of Christ Ladies Day of Inspiration & Outreach
1800 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
Birmingham, Alabama 35211
2052439076
lisadevinner@gmail.com