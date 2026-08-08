The Neurologues II Comes to the Wortham, September 5–6

Open Hearts Art Center is proud to partner with UnLabelMe and Arms Around ASD for The Neurologues II. Following a sold-out first production in 2025, The Neurologues returns for two performances at the Tina McGuire Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts.

The production features 12 individuals presenting self-written monologues through their own unique lenses. Stories may explore personal experiences of being neurodivergent or perspectives from parents, children, friends, caregivers, teachers, therapists, and employers connected to someone who identifies as neurodivergent.

Performance Dates:

Saturday, September 5 at 7:00 PM

Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 PM

Location:

Tina McGuire Theatre at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts

18 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

UnLabel-Me is a Storytelling Studio based in Asheville and New York City that fosters conversations and builds awareness around the paradoxical and ever-present power of reductive labels in all aspects of society. To learn more visit: unlabel-me.com

Open Hearts Art Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supportive studio and gallery in Asheville, NC, dedicated to representing and empowering adults with varied abilities to connect to and reach their full potential through the arts. To learn more visit: openheartsartcenter.org

Arms Around ASD is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the autism community through self-care and development of executive functioning skills to promote the growth of the community as a whole.

