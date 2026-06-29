SVCM’s 50th Anniversary Celebration!

We’re marking SVCM’s 50th anniversary with a free community celebration on Friday, July 24, 2026! SVCM will host the celebration at Hammer & Heart’s new workshop at 695 NC-9 in Black Mountain. Live music, food, and children’s activities will run 5 - 7:30 PM, with an official blessing and ribbon cutting at 6 PM. All are invited!

At the party, we’ll also kick off a fundraiser for NeighborCare’s future Mobile Medical Unit and celebrate the grand opening of Hammer & Heart’s new workshop. We’re so excited to share these blessings with our community!

To commemorate SVCM’s 50th anniversary, we’ll have a photo exhibit showing milestones in the ministry’s history. SVCM staff will be on hand to greet neighbors and share more about the ministry’s work in the Swannanoa Valley. The Big Deal Band will play a live set and food will be available for purchase from Sabora food truck. There will be a bouncy house and fun children’s activities. Parking will be in the field next to Phil’s BBQ.

Mark your calendars - we hope to see you there!