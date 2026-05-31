Slice Standup Comedy Pageant Finals - 6/25

Spring/Summer 2026

Standup Comedy Pageant Finale

THIS SHOW WILL SELL OUT!

Thursday June 25, 2026

8p-10p, doors at 7p

The Orange Peel’s Comedy Basement, Pulp Lounge, 103 Hilliard Ave, Downtown Asheville

Tickets: $20 (available at door or The Orange Peel website)

Winners of qualifying standup contests compete in the ultimate finale! Fantastic standup comics competing for title & cash prize. Audience votes thru ballot for winner. Get tix early, these shows sell out!

Hosted by Hilliary Begley from Netflix & Amazon Prime!

Cocktails available while you laugh the night away to some of the area's best Stand Up Comics in a ridiculously fun adult environment in PULP, the largest Bourbon Bar in the South East!!

Free snacks while availability lasts! You may bring your own food in (no drinks)!

Contestants:

April 2026 winner Zandra Johnson

April 2026 winner Ben Gibson

May 2026 winner Roman Fraden

May 2026 winner Randall Moore

Plus WILD CARD battle contest between two runners up! (Chris Tester & Mat Freeman)

THIS SHOW WILL SELLOUT

This show is more than just great standup! Contestants must vie for the title through games, standup and charm. Celebrity Judges from Slumber Party on Asheville FM 103.3 fm, Jake Frankel & Ali McGhee will put the contestants thru the paces to woo the audience vote!

More info contact Michele at sliceoflifecomedy@gmail.com

