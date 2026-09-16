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School Programs, Field Trips & Fundraisers at Monster Mini Golf Gastonia

School Programs, Field Trips & Fundraisers at Monster Mini Golf Gastonia

Teachers, school administrators, PTA and PTO leaders, coaches, and youth group organizers in Gastonia and surrounding communities are invited to discover programs available through Monster Mini Golf Gastonia.

Local schools and educators can request free School Certificates of Achievement to recognize students for academic progress, positive behavior and other milestones. Each certificate includes a Monster Mini Golf reward that gives students an extra reason to celebrate their success.

Monster Mini Golf Gastonia also offers:

School and organization fundraisers: Plan an in-person fundraising event or ask about flexible digital fundraising opportunities. Participating organizations can receive a portion of qualifying proceeds, with program details varying by location.

School field trips: Give students an interactive indoor outing featuring glow-in-the-dark mini golf, arcade fun and opportunities to practice teamwork and problem-solving. Available attractions and packages vary by location.

Youth group outings: Bring sports teams, camps, clubs, homeschool groups and community organizations together for an engaging group experience.

These programs are available year-round. Teachers and group organizers can contact Monster Mini Golf Gastonia for more information.

Monster mini golf Gastonia
10:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Gastonia
7048797794
gastonia@monsterminigolf.com
https://monsterminigolf.com/locations/us/nc/gastonia/fundraisers/
Monster mini golf Gastonia
3924 East Franklin Blvd.
Gastonia, North Carolina 28056
7048797794
gastonia@monsterminigolf.com
https://monsterminigolf.com/locations/us/nc/gastonia/fundraisers/