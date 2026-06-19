Picklepalooza! 8/14

Picklepalooza 2026 is a pun-filled, fun-filled event featuring a pickleball tournament, quick pickling and activities for the kids, and opportunities to learn more about fermentation and how to make your abundant garden and CSA produce last well into winter! 🥒

Pickleball Tournament

- 16 total teams of 2 players each can enter

- Players receive a single batch Picklepalooza 2026 shirt, a plus one free entry ticket, and a drink ticket

- First, second, and third place prizes sourced from local business partners

Proceeds will benefit WNC Food Coalition’s Fresh Food campaign: a seasonal fundraiser to help us stock refrigerated, free food pantries in partnership with community-based organizations across 19 WNC counties with local produce and locally raised meat, dairy, and eggs.

Together, we can strengthen our WNC local food system in THREE ways:

1. Hungry neighbors are fed fresh, nutrient-dense foods, creating better health.

2. Our local dollars stay in local businesses - food hubs and small farms - instead of leaking out to national and global conglomerates; creating a more resilient, robust local food economy.

3. The global food chain is disrupted, resulting in shorter distances for food transportation, easing the climate impact of our diet.

Party, play, pickle, and be part of building a better future for local food in WNC.