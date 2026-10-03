October "Open Horse" at the Missed Path Sanctuary - 10/10

Open Horse is our version of an open house — but with horses!

Come out to Missed Path Sanctuary for an easy, drop-in afternoon with the herd. Meet some of the horses, learn about the work we do, wander The Sanctuary, enjoy refreshments and snacks, and spend time with like-minded people in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

There’s no schedule and no pressure. Stay for ten minutes or a couple of hours, ask questions, make new friends, or simply enjoy some quiet time with the horses and nature.

Open Horse is free and open to anyone who is curious about The Sanctuary or simply feels like spending a Saturday afternoon somewhere a little different. We’d love to welcome you.