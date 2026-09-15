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Murphy Music and Brews - 10/10

Murphy Music and Brews - 10/10

Murphy Music & Brews returns to downtown Murphy, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 10, from 3–10 p.m. This outdoor benefit concert features HU$H, Laid Back Country Picker, Donnie Reis and War Hippies, Scott Miller, and Hippies & Cowboys, along with regional craft breweries, wineries, food, and a special VIP experience. Proceeds benefit Shepherd’s Men and the SHARE Military Initiative, supporting veterans and service members affected by traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.

Downtown Murphy, NC
$30 - $150
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shepherd's Men
404 427 7503
shareadmissions@shepherd.org
https://www.shepherdsmen.com/

Artist Group Info

pkeenan@buckbaldbrewing.com
Downtown Murphy, NC
info@murphymusicandbrews.com
https://murphymusicandbrews.com/