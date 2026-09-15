Murphy Music and Brews - 10/10
Murphy Music and Brews - 10/10
Murphy Music & Brews returns to downtown Murphy, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 10, from 3–10 p.m. This outdoor benefit concert features HU$H, Laid Back Country Picker, Donnie Reis and War Hippies, Scott Miller, and Hippies & Cowboys, along with regional craft breweries, wineries, food, and a special VIP experience. Proceeds benefit Shepherd’s Men and the SHARE Military Initiative, supporting veterans and service members affected by traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress.
Downtown Murphy, NC
$30 - $150
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shepherd's Men
404 427 7503
shareadmissions@shepherd.org
Artist Group Info
pkeenan@buckbaldbrewing.com