MountainTrue BioBlitz in Bakersville, NC - 8/01

Join MountainTrue, Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, and the Buladean Community Center for an exploration of the outstanding natural diversity of the Roan Highlands and to celebrate our 10th Annual BioBlitz. Attendees will participate in groups with expert naturalists that will guide them in identifying as many species as possible. Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy will open several of their preserves to participants who in turn will collect data that will aid in land protection.