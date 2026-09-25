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MOMIX: Botanica - 11/12

MOMIX: Botanica - 11/12

MOMIX Botanica is a lush, surreal journey through nature’s ever-changing imagery, following the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day. This larger-than-life spectacle fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score ranging from birdsong to the elegance of Vivaldi.
Acting as a restorative “herbal remedy” for the senses, this feast for the eyes pairs the superb energy of its performers with gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry. MOMIX Botanica is more than a performance — it is an immersive “visual theater” animating nature’s beauty with an extra dose of fantasy.
Strobe Light Warning: This performance contains strobe lighting effects. The strobe effects occur approximately 3-4 minutes into Act II, following intermission, and last approximately 5 minutes.

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
$10-45
07:30 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
8008412787
theschaefercenter@appstate.edu
https://schaefercenter.appstate.edu/event/momix-botanica-2/
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
733 Rivers St
Boone, North Carolina 28607
8008412787
theschaefercenter@appstate.edu
appsummer.org