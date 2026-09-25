MOMIX: Botanica - 11/12

MOMIX Botanica is a lush, surreal journey through nature’s ever-changing imagery, following the rhythms of the seasons and the passing of a day. This larger-than-life spectacle fuses world-class athleticism with an eclectic score ranging from birdsong to the elegance of Vivaldi.

Acting as a restorative “herbal remedy” for the senses, this feast for the eyes pairs the superb energy of its performers with gravity-defying props, cinematic projections, and whimsical puppetry. MOMIX Botanica is more than a performance — it is an immersive “visual theater” animating nature’s beauty with an extra dose of fantasy.

Strobe Light Warning: This performance contains strobe lighting effects. The strobe effects occur approximately 3-4 minutes into Act II, following intermission, and last approximately 5 minutes.