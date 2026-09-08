Mercury Stardust Comedy and DIY Show - 10/04

On tour to promote her new book Lost and Found: A Compassionate Guide to Homeownership, Mercury Stardust joins us at A-B Tech's Ferguson Auditorium for a one-woman comedy show! The show—blending comedy, the trans experience, and DIY knowledge—will be followed by a short audience Q&A.

Please note that this event is taking place at the Ferguson Auditorium on the A-B Tech campus to facilitate a larger group. Seating is limited, so participants must register, with a sliding scale donation requested to cover the cost of venue rental. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. Masks will be required.

Want a book signed? We're also hosting Mercury for a meet & greet at Firestorm Books at 6pm!

Mercury Stardust (@mercurystardust) known as the Trans Handy Ma'am, is a professional home maintenance technician, #1 New York Times bestselling author, and award-winning activist. Mercury credits her TikTok success to her experience teaching burlesque, where she learned to communicate and create a safe space for students who had frequently experienced trauma. She's been featured in stories by NBC, NPR, Buzzfeed, Newsweek, The Washington Post, and Pink News. Her leadership within the trans community has led to collaborations with such brands as Dolby, Lowe’s, and Point of Pride. Her #1 New York Times bestseller, Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair, was published in 2023.