Lions, Tigers and Beer - 9/11

Our eagerly awaited—and wildly delicious—dining experience brings you the rare chance to spend an entire evening at the Animal Park, complete with sunset serenades from our residents. You’ll experience a premium Twilight Tour of the Park, and then sample a menu inspired by our lions, tigers, wolves, binturongs, and other resident species. Talk with the talented culinary partners and craft beverage providers in our community who have artfully produced these pairings exclusively for this event, including Angus Barn, The Nomad, Dingo Dog Brewing Company, Trophy Brewing, and more. Explore the silent auction and raffle offerings, and enjoy live music by Kevin Holdson while sampling delicious food and beverages. Just by attending, you’ll be supporting specialized care for our animals—who you’ll be able to meet face-to-face—as well as our mission to educate the public about the amazing species that share our planet. Adults 21+ only.

