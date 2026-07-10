SEATED SHOW

LIMITED NUMBER OF PREMIUM SEATING TICKETS AVAILABLE

MODELFACE COMEDY PRESENTS: LEAH RUDICK

Modelface Comedy brings the best comedians from all over the country to Asheville. We are so excited to welcome Leah Rudick back to Asheville for her first show at The Grey Eagle!

Leah Rudick is a Los Angeles based comedian known for her viral original characters including Wealthy Woman, Joannie, and Love Coach. Rudick has built a devoted fanbase of nearly 2 million followers across socials with her signature ‘weird girl’ comedy. Deadline named Leah as a Top 20 Comic to Watch in 2026.

Rudick’s debut comedy hour, Spiraling, released on Amazon and Apple TV in 2023.

TV credits include High Maintenance (HBO), Commuters (IFC), and Crowd Control (Dropout TV). She co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order, featured in Marie Claire, IndieWire, and the New York Observer.

On the big screen, she co-wrote and co-starred in the indie feature Sweet Parents which took home top prizes at Brooklyn International Film Festival, Montreal World Film Festival and The Lower East Side Film Festival.

Rudick began her comedy career in New York with her sketch duo Skinny Bitch Jesus Meeting, earning praise in Time Out NY, Washington Post, and Complex Magazine, which named her one of “25 Funny People Who Should Have Their Own TV Show.”