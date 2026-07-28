Joe Zimmerman - 9/26

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MODELFACE COMEDY PRESENTS: JOE ZIMMERMAN

Modelface Comedy Club brings the best comedians from all over the country to Asheville. We are so excited to welcome back Joe Zimmerman to The Grey Eagle!

Known for his inventive writing style and playful persona, Joe grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia, and started his comedy career in North Carolina after graduating Davidson College. In 2012, he moved to New York City, which quickly led to appearances on The Late Late Show and John Oliver’s New York Stand-Up Show, and his resume has since grown to include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Conan on TBS, Last Comic Standing, his own Comedy Central Half Hour.

Joe’s first solo album Smiling at Wolves reached number two on iTunes, and Paste Magazine named him one of 10 best comedians from the south. His second album, Innocence, is played regularly on Sirius XM radio, and in 2019 he recorded a Dry Bar special with 1.5 million views on YouTube.

His first one-hour special, Cult Classic, came out on Hulu in 2023. It was directed by Nate Bargatze, filmed live at The Grey Eagle in Asheville, and The Comedy Bureau called it “one of the best specials of the year”.

Joe is also a writer, having contributed humor pieces to The New Yorker and The New York Times.