Jam4JAM Benefit - 8/11

We are taking a break from our usual Tuesday programming to raise money for our local Junior Appalachian Musicians program. The Transylvania County Junior Appalachian Musician (JAM) Program offers free classes and weekly opportunities for students to play music together in an informal setting. Classes are offered for guitar, clawhammer banjo, fiddle, band, and ukulele. The teachers in the JAM program are working musicians with a passion to keep traditional music alive in the Appalachian Region. As students advance in the program they work to place them in ensembles.

This evening’s event will feature music by Woody Platt, Mike Guggino, & Mike Ashworth along with others who will sit in. There will also be a silent auction component featuring house concerts and more!

