Hands-On Forestry Workshop - 7/25
Hands-On Forestry Workshop - 7/25
Join EcoForesters and The Pisgah Conservancy for a hands-on workshop on invasive species identification and control! Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required to participate in the in-person field session.
When: Saturday, July 25th. 9 AM - 12 PM
Where: Pisgah National Forest, Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area
RSVP is required to attend, so register today to secure your spot!
Pisgah National Forest: Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
EcoForesters
828-484-6842
lang@ecoforesters.org
Pisgah National Forest: Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area
1970 National Forest RoadPisgah Forest, North Carolina 28768