Hands-On Forestry Workshop - 7/25

Join EcoForesters and The Pisgah Conservancy for a hands-on workshop on invasive species identification and control! Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required to participate in the in-person field session.

When: Saturday, July 25th. 9 AM - 12 PM

Where: Pisgah National Forest, Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area

RSVP is required to attend, so register today to secure your spot!