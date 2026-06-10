© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hands-On Forestry Workshop - 7/25

Hands-On Forestry Workshop - 7/25

Join EcoForesters and The Pisgah Conservancy for a hands-on workshop on invasive species identification and control! Long pants and closed-toed shoes are required to participate in the in-person field session.

When: Saturday, July 25th. 9 AM - 12 PM
Where: Pisgah National Forest, Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area

RSVP is required to attend, so register today to secure your spot!

Pisgah National Forest: Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

EcoForesters
828-484-6842
lang@ecoforesters.org
https://www.ecoforesters.org/
Pisgah National Forest: Avery Creek/Perry Cove Area
1970 National Forest Road
Pisgah Forest, North Carolina 28768
https://www.fs.usda.gov/r08/northcarolina/recreation/pisgah-national-forest