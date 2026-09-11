Foundy Fest -10/3

Our inaugural Foundy Fest music festival is scheduled for October 3rd 2026 in the River

Arts District of Asheville, North Carolina. Foundy Fest is a collaboration with New Belgium’s

“Tour de Fat” cycling and music festival. During the day, New Belgium will host local bands at

their brewery in River Arts and will end in the late afternoon. Foundy Fest picks up where “Tour

de Fat” ends with music, art, local vendors, and food trucks, beer, and wine at 47 Foundy Street.

With musical performances from bands The Local Honeys, Holler Choir, and a bluegrass

supergroup featuring Mike Bont and Anders Beck of Greensky Bluegrass, Jon Stickley, Jason

Carter, and Thomas Cassell, Foundy Fest is a family-friendly music and arts festival, built by our

community in an effort to give back to the community.

The River Arts District of Asheville was hit especially hard during hurricane Helene in

2024. The artists who were devastated by the flooding have been rebuilding this historic and

creative hub of Asheville. Our goal with Foundy Fest is to combine the art and music

communities and also call attention to the rebuilding efforts and environmental projects in the

River Arts District.