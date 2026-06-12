Film Premiere: Erased - 8/29

On August 29, 2026, at 7:30pm, Missy Bell of Mouse House Productions will premiere her debut feature film: Erased, at the Diana Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. The tender-hearted drama stars local actors Thomas L. Townsend, Elias Hamilton, and Lauren H. Davis.

When Missy Bell wrote the screenplay for her debut feature film, she had no way of knowing shooting would land in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Co-producers Missy and Michael Bell, joked with the crew, “If we can flush, we can film!” as production dates approached for shooting the hope-core drama, Erased.

Michael said, “It ended up that just one day before the deadline we’d set for ourselves, we got non-potable water back in the pipes.” Filming took place in November and December of 2024, and the film was completed in September 2025.

Missy and Michael run their production company, Mouse House Productions, in a collaborative and cooperative manner, putting kindness first and making sure that everyone who works on the film gets a cut of the film’s profit. The premiere event, scheduled for August 29th at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts, is no exception. Missy said, “This event will serve to launch Erased into screening all over the world. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with our community right here in Asheville.”

The premiere event will feature live performances from the film’s composer (Joshua Hummel) and soundtrack musicians, a screening of the film, remarks from the filmmakers, a red carpet, merch, and a mixer with the cast and crew following the screening, where audience members can get autographs and mingle with the actors and other creatives in person. “It’s a red carpet comeback from Helene for the entire community. I cannot wait to celebrate this film and what it means, knowing what we’ve all overcome!”

About the Film: Erased takes place over One Crazy Night, and is the story of Evan, a thirty-something business man working on the deal of his life. When the now 18 year old son he chose to abandon at birth appears at his door in the middle of the night, Evan is forced to choose between the deal and the possibility of a relationship with his son. An early access reviewer said: “[Erased is] tender, funny, mysterious, and leaves the viewer with curiosities, rounding out an excellent cinematic experience.”

The Asheville Premiere of Erased will take place on August 29, 2026 at 7:30 PM (doors and red carpet at 7PM) at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are on sale now via their website: https://www.worthamarts.org/events/erased-film-premiere-event/