Experience the Passion: Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble at The Arts Factory, Charlotte
Experience the Passion: Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble at The Arts Factory, Charlotte
Spain comes to Charlotte Sat, August 8 , 7 PM at The Arts Factory! Featuring Eduardo de Rosamaria Flamenco Ensemble. Transport yourself to the heart of Spain. This spectacular performance features premier artists from across the state who have recently returned from performing in Spain. The evening will explore a rich variety of traditional palos flamencos, pay tribute to the legendary music of Paco de Lucía, plus rumba flamenco classics by The Gipsy Kings and Ottmar Liebert.
Featuring: Eduardo (Guitar), Rebecca Kleinmann (Flute), Terry Tambores (Percussion), Velmy Trinidad (Flamenco Dancer), & Mara Gisela (Vocalist) Bilingual. #eduardoderosamaria
Arts Factory
24-29
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Eduardo de Rosamaria
919-389-2635
ed@edstephenson.com
Artist Group Info
Eduardo de Rosamaria
eduardo@eduardoderosamaria.com
Arts Factory
1545 W Trade StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28216
704-559-9051
artsfactory@threebonetheatre.com