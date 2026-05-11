Emergence Contact Improvisation Retreat: June 5-7 @ Dreaming Stone Arts & Ecology Center

Join us for “EMERGENCE”, a Contact Improvisation retreat on June 5 – 7th, at Dreaming Stone Arts and Ecology Center, in the mountains of NC! During this open-level retreat weekend, we will practice rooting into ground and our own centers to cultivate the capacity to emerge, fly, expand, and connect with others.

Workshops led by Michele T. Hower and emily liptow will be themed around questions of emergence in contact improvisation practice, such as– How do we access presence and ground amidst the complexity of improvisational dance? Can we stay with a sensation or choice just long enough to see/feel what is emerging in our personal and collective dance? What are strategies for radical responsiveness to the ever-evolving nature of CI?

With both structured workshops and open jam time, this potent container will nourish and inspire your movement practice and widen your CI community.

This is an open-level event and would be a great opportunity and location for your first CI immersion experience or to deepen your engagement with the form. If you are brand new to Contact Improvisation, we encourage you to take a few classes first or sign up for our fall Fundamentals Intensive.

Sign Up Here:

https://dreamingstone.org/emergence/