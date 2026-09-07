Dolly Parton Tribute Skate at Smoky Mountain Sk8way - 9/25

Dress like Dolly or Jolene and roll for local kids at Dolly Parton Tribute Skate on Friday, September 25, 2026, from 6–10 p.m. All ages welcome. Admission is $12 plus $3 skate rental. $2 from each entry supports Imagination Library through Region A Partnership for Children. Guests can contribute notes and use a tribute wall in honor or memory of someone special. The ticket link is the general Sk8way storefront.

Event information: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/dolly-parton-tribute-skate-september-25-2026/

Original event flyer: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/dolly-community-tribute-official-logo.png

Online ticket shop (general storefront; select your session): https://us.partywirks.com/storefront_express/main/vendor/smoky_mountain_sk8way/407/2681/7573?package=2681