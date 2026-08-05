DJ GIDDY UP-SATURDAY NIGHT HOEDOWN - 9/05

Grey Eagle Events Presents

DJ Giddy Up- Saturday night hoedown

All request night

Saturday, September 5

6pm Doors // 7pm Show

All Ages

Blue country’s all request hoedown.

Finally! We can line dance and two-step on a lively Saturday night in Asheville!

No lessons taught, just track after track of all the local line dancing faves & country tow-step. DJ Zoe will be playing anything you ask for (exception: ai artists)

The taqueria will be open for excellent fresh Latin American cuisine and the bar will be serving refreshing libations.