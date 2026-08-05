DJ GIDDY UP-SATURDAY NIGHT HOEDOWN - 9/05
DJ GIDDY UP-SATURDAY NIGHT HOEDOWN - 9/05
Grey Eagle Events Presents
DJ Giddy Up- Saturday night hoedown
All request night
Saturday, September 5
6pm Doors // 7pm Show
All Ages
Blue country’s all request hoedown.
Finally! We can line dance and two-step on a lively Saturday night in Asheville!
No lessons taught, just track after track of all the local line dancing faves & country tow-step. DJ Zoe will be playing anything you ask for (exception: ai artists)
The taqueria will be open for excellent fresh Latin American cuisine and the bar will be serving refreshing libations.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$11.82
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801