Dig In! Yancey Community Garden Empty Bowls Fundraiser - 10/02

Dig In! Yancey Community Garden invites everyone to celebrate a year of resilience at their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Friday, October 2 from 4 - 7pm at the Burnsville Town Center in Yancey County. The fundraiser supports their work building community by growing and sharing fresh food from their gardens. Tickets come with a choice of soup, bread, desserts, and beautiful handcrafted bowl created by our region’s talented artists.. For tickets and more information, visit diginyancey.org or call 828-536-0414.