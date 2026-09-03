Dig In! Yancey Community Garden Empty Bowls Fundraiser - 10/02
Dig In! Yancey Community Garden Empty Bowls Fundraiser - 10/02
Dig In! Yancey Community Garden invites everyone to celebrate a year of resilience at their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Friday, October 2 from 4 - 7pm at the Burnsville Town Center in Yancey County. The fundraiser supports their work building community by growing and sharing fresh food from their gardens. Tickets come with a choice of soup, bread, desserts, and beautiful handcrafted bowl created by our region’s talented artists.. For tickets and more information, visit diginyancey.org or call 828-536-0414.
Burnsville Town Center
40
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Dig In! Yancey Community Garden
828-536-0414
towner@diginyancey.org
Artist Group Info
olivia@diginyancey.org
Burnsville Town Center
6 South Main StreetBurnsville, North Carolina 28714
(828) 682-7209
towncenter@townofburnsville.org