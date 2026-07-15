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Denim and Diamonds - Friends of the Smokies Benefit - 9/25

Denim and Diamonds - Friends of the Smokies Benefit - 9/25

The public is invited to Denim & Diamonds, a Friends of the Smokies fundraising dinner benefit for Great Smoky Mountains National Park, on Friday September 25th. Wildwood Still will host the event, with sweeping views of the Smokies and downtown Asheville. Attendees will enjoy exceptional food, handcrafted cocktails, live music, and great company, all while raising vital funds for the park. Grab your favorite denim, add a touch of shine, and join Friends of the Smokies for a night of conservation, community, and one amazing party! Get details and purchase tickets at www.friendsofthesmokies.com

Wildwood Still
300
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Smokies
amy@friendsofthesmokies.org
https://friendsofthesmokies.org/denim-and-diamonds/
Wildwood Still
61 Biltmore Avenue
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
8289490191
https://www.wildwoodstill.com/