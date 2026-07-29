Community Issues Panel, Dance Party, and Fundraiser - 8/01

Don't miss this fun West Asheville event, Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 6 PM! A panel of local business owners will be talking about key issues our small, mountain city is facing now and the possible pathways for addressing these issues through city governance. We will also talk about our strengths, our hopes, what we have learned from Helene, and resilience. Stay to mingle, nosh, enjoy mocktails, coffee, beer/wine and to DANCE with friends & neighbors to DJ Soul Motion! It’s going to be a beautiful time! Min. suggested donation of $20 at the door - all donations support the Kim Roney for Mayor Campaign NOTAFLOF