Community Issues Panel, Dance Party, and Fundraiser - 8/01
Community Issues Panel, Dance Party, and Fundraiser - 8/01
Don't miss this fun West Asheville event, Saturday, August 1, 2026 at 6 PM! A panel of local business owners will be talking about key issues our small, mountain city is facing now and the possible pathways for addressing these issues through city governance. We will also talk about our strengths, our hopes, what we have learned from Helene, and resilience. Stay to mingle, nosh, enjoy mocktails, coffee, beer/wine and to DANCE with friends & neighbors to DJ Soul Motion! It’s going to be a beautiful time! Min. suggested donation of $20 at the door - all donations support the Kim Roney for Mayor Campaign NOTAFLOF
Cooperative Coffee
20
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Kim Roney for Mayor
828-299-6151
kimroneyforasheville@gmail.com
Cooperative Coffee
210 Haywood Rd.Asheville, North Carolina 28806
(828) 424-7428
cooperativecoffeeroasters@gmail.com