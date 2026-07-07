CoMMA presents Kevin Nealon

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian, and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC's Saturday Night Live, and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds. Kevin most recently starred on the CBS-TV comedy series Man With A Plan, produces and hosts digital series Hiking with Kevin, and tours his stand-up globally.

His extensive film career includes projects such as Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, You Don't Mess with the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Daddy Day Care, Roxanne, and Grandma's Boy.

Tickets on sale August 10 @ 12pm

Adult: $23 - $58

Youth: $13

*Above prices include $3 facility fee

*PLUS additional 6.75% NC sales tax

*All persons must have a ticket, including infants