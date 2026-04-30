Burlesque Brunch - 6/21

-AGES 18+

-SEATED SHOW

BURLESQUE BRUNCH

Welcome to the most dazzling brunch experience in Asheville! Producer and award-winning burlesque sensation, Madison Jane brings you WNC’s only all BIPOC burlesque showcase. Each month we celebrate a different lineup of delectable performers for a Sunday extravaganza of tantalizing tastes and titillating performances. The Haus of Jane’s Burlesque Brunch Showcase is a feast for the senses, where laughter and allure collide, creating a brunch event that’s as unforgettable as the Blue Ridge Mountains. Come hungry for glamour and ready to sip, savor, and be seduced by the artistry of burlesque – where every shimmy tells a story, and every wink is an invitation to revel in the magic. Bring cash to tip your performers and prepare for a Sunday like no other!

Tickets cover entry. Food and drinks from The Grey Eagle Taqueria are available separately.