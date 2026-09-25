Bullington Gardens Community Blood Drive - 10/27

PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bullington Gardens Partners with Wild Birds Unlimited and The Blood Connection to Host Community Blood Drive Featuring Student Scarecrows and Festive Photo Ops

HENDERSONVILLE, NC — Bullington Gardens will host a community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with The Blood Connection. Sponsored by dedicated Bullington Gardens volunteers Mary and Dave Martin, alongside Lutrelle and Carey O'Cain of Wild Birds Unlimited, this lifesaving event blends critical community action with seasonal autumn fun.

Blood donors and guests will have the unique opportunity to stroll through the 12-acre botanical gardens while viewing a creative exhibition of custom scarecrows, crafted entirely by local Henderson County Public Schools (HCPS) students. To celebrate the fall season, the event will also feature a selection of festive "spooky snacks" and dedicated photo opportunities tucked within the autumn foliage.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with our passionate volunteers and local business leaders like The Blood Connection and Wild Birds Unlimited to host an event that gives back so directly" said Greg Stivland, Director of Bullington Gardens. "While our primary goal is saving lives through critical blood donations, we invite the community to stick around, enjoy the masterful scarecrows designed by our local students, and experience the beautiful autumn scenery the garden has to offer. If we get at least 30 donors, The Blood Connection will provide a $500.00 grant which is being matched by our sponsors, to support our educational and horticultural therapy programming."

Donors are highly encouraged to schedule their donation times in advance. Appointments can be booked online by visiting our website or clicking on this link: https://tinyurl.com/yjwmmpeh

Event Details:

Bullington Gardens Community Blood Drive

Tuesday, October 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bullington Gardens, 95 Upper Red Oak Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792

Appointments: https://tinyurl.com/yjwmmpeh

Features: Student scarecrow display, spooky snacks, and autumn photo ops.

About Bullington Gardens

Bullington Gardens is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit botanical garden and center for horticultural education. Operating in partnership with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension and Henderson County Public Schools, the gardens provide innovative therapeutic and educational programs aimed at connecting people of all ages and abilities with the natural world.

Media Contact: Greg Stivland, Director. Email: bullingtongardens@gmail.com. Phone: 828-698-6104

Www.bullingtongardens.org